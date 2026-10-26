MIAMI (WSVN) - A bank robber is on the loose in Miami.

According to Miami Police, a man held up the Regions Bank on Second Avenue and Southwest First Street in downtown Miami, Monday.

Officers swarmed the scene, but were unable to catch the thief.

“I went outside to look and I see a bunch of police come in, a bunch of cop cars that were pulling up and they started running inside,” said Josh, who works nearby.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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