HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The by-product of king tide season could be seen all over South Florida on Sunday.

In Miami, 7 News cameras spotted flooding on Northeast 79th Street and North Bayshore Drive.

The footage shows how cars, and even ducks, made their way through the salt water.

Over at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park near Key Biscayne, significant king tide flooding covered the area.

In Miami Beach, drivers encountered water on the road near Dickens Avenue and 73rd Street.

Cars were forced to slow down as they made their way through water in Fort Lauderdale, too, though it didn’t stop some people from jogging their way through the flooding.

Earlier in the day on Hollywood Beach, water filled streets as the flood levels inched up on cars.

“Water comes up, like, in the back streets all the time, so most of the time it’s learning where to park your car,” said Brooke Reed, a restaurant server on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. “But other times, it’s just, you know, being prepared for when people want to come take shelter inside.”

While beachgoers enjoyed the afternoon on the Broadwalk, businesses laid out sand bags, and some even boarded up, to protect their storefronts from the tide.

“I live on the beach, but there are places I go when the king tide comes in that I leave the beach,” said resident Booker Copeland.

Copeland has lived on Hollywood Beach for ten years. This year, he says he plans on staying during the strong tide season.

“I think the people who are vacationing, they have the problem,” said Copeland. “It’s problematic, they’re not used to this.”

The threat of more flooding is expected to increase through Monday, with whipping winds and downpours in the forecast during these critical high tide windows.

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