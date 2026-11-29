MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two have been hospitalized after an alleged attempted murder-suicide in Miami Beach.

Police were called to the scene at the Il Villaggio Condominium on 1455 Ocean Drive just after noon on Saturday.

Residents of the building reported seeing armed officers in tactical gear and a swarm of police vehicles outside of their doors.

“I wanted to enter the building, and they told me I can’t enter the building because there’s a shooter in the building,” said Vera Meixner. “…I had friends in the building, so I called everybody and everybody was just staying in their units.”

The array of law enforcement included the Miami Beach SWAT Team and hostage negotiators.

“There must be at least 50 cop cars on just this block right now,” said witness of the scene Michael Friedberg.

According to the police, they found a man in the lobby with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

“According to that male, he was visiting a female friend inside of that building when a male subject entered the condo, began shooting at him and the female,” said the Miami Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Christopher Bess.

Officials believe there was likely a history between the woman and the man who pulled the trigger.

“We believe that both parties were romantically involved at one point,” Bess said. “That concluded. And unfortunately, she had a male friend visit her location and the subject just did the unthinkable.”

Police said the injured male friend was able to escape the apartment while he still heard shots being fired.

“They went up the stairs and they came out with a man, an older white male, who had like an, on his arms, it looked like it got sliced or maybe lacerated,” said witness Ishmael Obaid.

Inside the apartment, police found the alleged gunman, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials believe the suspect took his own life.

The female victim was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound, in need of an on-scene blood transfusion.

“We gave her another shot at life,” said Bess. “Though she’s critical, we do believe that she would’ve succumbed on scene had it not been for the lifesaving measures.”

Both victims were taken to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

According to the police, the injured man is in stable but critical condition. They say the woman is fighting for her life.

“Very sad what happened,” Meixner said. “We are all very shocked.”

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