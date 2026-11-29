MIAMI (WSVN) - A chaotic crash left a car wrecked and wedged under a Publix truck in Miami on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at 2701 South Dixie Highway.

The white vehicle was left damaged after the crash, with the front end left destroyed underneath the truck.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, an 18-year-old woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

A 22-year-old man was also taken to JMH in stable condition.

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