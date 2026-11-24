HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding concerns have Broward County residents on edge, so they are taking steps to protect their property as they continue cleaning up after last week’s torrential downpours.

Tuesday is preparation day in Hollywood, as king tide and heavy storms are expected to move through South Florida in the evening and all day Wednesday.

Hours before the first rain bands began moving in, 7News cameras captured residents making final preparations at home to avoid last week’s mess.

Yvonne Coello was seen preparing for possible flooding in her neighborhood. She and her husband sealed doors and other parts of their home with special tape, hoping to keep the water out.

“My husband is trying to put some special kind of tape to seal the roof,” she said.

Coello said the flooding that occurred last week is still fresh in her mind.

“Of course I’m worried,” she said. “I’ve been here since 2014. I’ve never had something like that.”

She’s not the only one getting ahead of the next round of rain. Earlier on Tuesday, 7News cameras captured residents grabbing all the sandbags they could get at Driftwood Community Park, one of several free sandbag distribution locations across the city.

“I’m gonna put them up against the garage. So I’m gonna put it there and hope for the best,” said Jimmy Rodriguez.

“We’re just trying to go out here get some sandbags while we still have the time,” said another resident.

Residents in hard-hit Hollywood did not mince words when asked how they are feeling about more heavy rainfall and potentially more flooding.

It’s particularly concerning for residents who were impacted by last week’s flooding, like Theresa Wilson.

“I can’t cry anymore, I’m done crying. It is what it is; we can’t do anything about it,” she said.

All that’s left for Wilson and her loved ones is to prepare.

“We lost all of our walls. We literally – a four-bedroom house- and every single room had about five inches of water in it,” she said. “So there’s not much more damage that can be done, but yeah, we’re trying to prevent it a second time.”

That’s why free sand is flying off the pavement at Driftwood Community Park.

The state, city and local organizations have also partnered to offer tarps and straps to hold them onto roofs.

“Fortunately [the flooding was] not as bad as some of our neighbors, because we’re slightly elevated, but we definitely had some water damage and water come into the house,” said Larnie Sylvain.

This time, no one will be taking any chances.

“I have no other options, so this is better than nothing, which is what we had before,” said Sylvain.

Officials are also getting their pumps in place before the storm rolls through.

“This time, we should be more prepared,” said Coello.

The Florida National Guard has been deployed to help clean up the damage still left behind by the last round of rainfall.

Locations to receive empty sandbags include:

Armory Community Center

906 N. Dixie Hwy. | 754.226.7588

Driftwood Community Center

3000 N. 69th Ave. | 954.967.4241

Hours at both locations:

Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Locations to receive sand include:

Driftwood Park

3000 N. 69th Ave.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holland Park

801 Johnson St.

Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rotary Park

3150 Taft St.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents must bring their own shovel to receive sand, officials said.

In Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Gardens said they will also be distributing sandbags. For more information, click here.

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