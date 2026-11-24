MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after his neighbor reported that a camera on his roof was aimed directly into her bedroom, police said.

Charlie Perez-Acevedo, 60, was arrested in Miami on Nov. 23, 2026, after officers responded to a neighbor dispute, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman told officers she regularly argued with Perez-Acevedo.

She said he used multiple cameras on his property to record her whenever she left her property and yelled obscenities at her.

She said the rooftop camera had been recording for about a month.

Officers located the camera and corroborated the woman’s account, according to the affidavit.

Perez-Acevedo was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was charged with one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony.

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