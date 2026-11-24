(WSVN) - Crews are searching for a passenger who went overboard from a Royal Caribbean ship that set sail from South Florida, the cruise line said.

According to a statement from Royal Caribbean, a search-and-rescue operation is underway after the passenger went overboard near the eastern Bahamas on Monday night while on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise that left from PortMiami.

After determining that the guest had gone overboard, the ship turned around and began the search-and-rescue operation.

The cruise line did not specify how this guest went overboard and has not identified the passenger.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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