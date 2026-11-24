MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday rush has begun at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as travelers fly out for Thanksgiving.

With another day of Thanksgiving travel well underway, Tuesday, travelers are trying to get to their families before South Florida faces another round of storms and flooding that will be made worse by impending king tide.

“I feel great. I’m coming home from Brazil to see my family, so it’s gonna be great,” said Cody.

Morale was high at MIA early Tuesday morning as many look forward to time with their loved ones.

“I was expecting it to be worse, honestly — you know Thanksgiving rush and everything — but it hasn’t been too bad at all,” said a traveler. “I’m in college right now, so I haven’t seen them in a couple months, so really excited to catch up with them and everything.”

AAA has projected that nearly six million Americans will fly around the United States by Monday, with both Fort Lauderdale and Miami among the top three domestic destinations.

Octavia, a passenger at FLL, certainly felt the rush Monday.

“Fort Lauderdale yesterday was crazy. It was really crowded getting out, so I was like, ‘Let me make sure I get here early today, so that way I don’t have to deal with the rush,'” she said.

According to AAA, around 2 million passengers are expected to travel through MIA alone this week.

“It’s going to be very similar to last year: busy airports and crowded roads,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

On Monday, passengers could be seen crowding the baggage drops and security lines. Tuesday was expected to be no different, but travelers are dealing with the looming threat of severe weather.

“Holiday flights are already going to be full, so bad weather can make it harder for airlines to accommodate everyone after a cancellation,” said Jenkins. “So our advice: don’t wait for a cancellation to consider Plan B, look at your airlines later flights and alternate connections.”

AAA advises holiday travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

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