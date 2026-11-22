HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy K-9 has been released from the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital after getting shot in the line of duty.

The dog, Scuba, was critically injured when him and his deputy handler came under fire while investigating a burglary in the early morning of Nov. 19.

Surveillance video shows K-9 Scuba and his handler searching for the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Michael Whitehead, in the Sterling Spring neighborhood of Cooper City.

Moments later, shots rang out.

“This suspect set them up in an ambush position, and quite frankly, any time an officer is engaged in an ambush position, we’re only hoping to survive it,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The BSO deputy was injured in the leg but quickly released from the hospital. Scuba, however, arrived at the Animal Hospital in critical but stable condition.

“Scuba didn’t stop fighting,” Sheriff Tony said. “Suspect opened fired, struck him and he still did his job. He went after, he retained and put the suspect down on the ground, giving our handler a tactical advantage where he could step up and engage and neutralize this threat.”

Cell phone video captured Whitehead with his hands up, surrendering in a body of water that he had fallen into. He was then lifted up and cuffed.

As the deputy handler recovered from his injury at home, K-9 Scuba was under close veterinary care.

A picture provided by the BSO showed Scuba at the hospital with the gunshot wound visible near his left leg.

Deputies, other K-9s and officers from agencies across South Florida visited the hospital to show support as Scuba recovered.

On Sunday afternoon, they were there to see him finally go home.

“We expect that all of our community residents and all of our first responders would want to be here and say ‘Hey, bravo, job well done,'” Tony said.

K-9 Scuba is expected to make a full recovery, and doctors are confident he can return to the line of duty in the future.

The BSO thanked the community for its outpouring of support as the dog continues on the road to recovery.

“In this particular case, we not only survived,” said Sheriff Tony. “We won.”

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