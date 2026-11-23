MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and two trucks has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 441 in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers responded to the scene of the wreck near Northwest 199th Street after a box truck was rear-ended by a black pickup truck, Monday morning.

7 Drone Force flew above the scene where a yellow tarp covered the pedestrian’s body. However, police have not confirmed any details about injuries or fatalities.

Officers have shut down U.S. 441 at Northwest 199th Street. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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