MIAMI (WSVN) - One woman was hospitalized after a Miami Police cruiser collided with an autonomous Waymo in Miami on Sunday.

Waymo says their car was stopped at the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and 17th Avenue when another vehicle hit the cruiser, causing it to crash into the Waymo.

The fronts of both cars were heavily damaged.

A female passenger of the Waymo was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle denied treatment.

This incident is actively under investigation.

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