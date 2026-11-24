FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport are hoping for clear skies and a smooth boarding process as they look ahead to their Thanksgiving trips.

With long lines already forming since the weekend and forecasts showing gloomy conditions rolling through South Florida on Wednesday, many passengers are hopeful to get through the airport madness without any unexpected hitches.

“So far the crowds look like they’re building up, so I think this is going to be a crazy Thanksgiving,” said traveler Sherlock Pattmore.

“The crowd is increasing so if you need to get here, get here early,” said traveler Alfreida Williams.

Some two million passengers are expected to pass through MIA during Thanksgiving. Another 735,000 will travel through FLL over the next week.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said those numbers appear consistent with previous years.

“It’s going to be very similar to last year. Busy airports and crowded roads,” said Jenkins.

After much of South Florida was drenched with unrelenting rain the past week, many hoped to catch a break from the storms, at least long enough to get away for the holiday.

But current forecasts show wicked weather will rear its head once more, lashing parts of South Florida as early as Wednesday.

With that in mind, Jenkins said it’s vital for travelers to plan ahead on the possibility that they will run into major headaches.

“Holiday flights are already going to be full and bad weather can make it harder for airlines to accommodate after cancellation. So our advice: don’t wait for cancellation to consider plan B. Look at your airline’s later flights and alternate connections,” said Jenkins.

Despite the high potential of weather woes and agonizing lines already forming, travelers are keeping a positive outlook.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Be safe on the roads, in the air and at home,” said Pattmore.

“Happy holidays from Fort Lauderdale,” a traveler said, waving to 7News cameras as she descended an escalator.

Officials recommend travelers download the app for their airline to have quick access to any updates about their flight status.

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