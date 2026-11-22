MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Thanksgiving travel rush has officially begun in South Florida.

Local airports are already full with families packed and ready to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

“We’re going to Mexico, and it’s one of the first times I’ve ever been outside the United States,” said a young traveler.

According to the AAA, nearly six million people are expected to fly over the holiday period.

“Not working, and enjoying some time in the sun and relaxing,” said another flyer.

But for some travelers, getting to their destination has been anything but smooth sailing.

Severe weather disrupted one man’s flight, leaving him unable to make it to Miami in time to board a cruise with his family.

“My wife, my four kids and their all spouses got on the cruise boat,” said the man. “I got to the cruise terminal late — again, due to flight delays, due to weather — and stood there and watched it sail away. I was just 10 minutes too late.”

And now, there are even more trouble in the skies.

“Right now, it’s a system-wide outage,” someone was heard saying over air traffic control radio.

A system outage at Delta Airlines is causing major inconveniences for passengers.

“Apparently, we got set back over an hour, and it looks like it could happen again,” said a flyer at MIA. “But I also have a connecting flight where I have to stop in Atlanta and apparently that would also be delayed. So, it says only an hour back, but I’m sure it’s gonna get worse.”

The airline experienced an issue with its aircraft weight-and-balance software, prompting the FAA to issue a ground delay program for flights heading into Delta’s Atlanta hub.

“Few delays,” said a traveler. “So, we came from the club not too long ago, and we’ve just been trying to track, see if maybe we need to switch a flight or what we need to do.”

At Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, some passengers are reporting cancellations and up to two-hour delays to their flights.

“Delta flight was cancelled on me at six in the morning,” said a traveler.

These travelers are now left scrambling to find other ways to their destinations.

“Whatever happens happens, man, I’m just here for the ride, you know?” said a flyer.

Delta told 7News that they are trying to accommodate all travelers and that they are giving refunds.

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