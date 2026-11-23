HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The threat of more wet weather is drawing concerns among Broward County residents impacted by last week’s storms, as they clean up from disastrous floods.

It has been a real nightmare, particularly for residents in Hollywood.

Monday morning, 7News cameras captured ventilators still drying walls, debris still on curbs, and cars and SUVs still airing out. For many residents, the cleanup is just getting started.

“I had cardiac surgery Tuesday, and this happened Tuesday night, and by some miracle, my heart is fine,” said Hollywood resident Haya Pomrenze-Tepper.

7Skyforce flew over the aftermath of the torrential downpours.

As if that weren’t dire enough, Hollywood residents are now bracing for what this week could bring. The full moon will be bringing in king tides, on top of more heavy rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But for Pomrenze-Tepper, who lives off Stirling Road, she can’t even think about the future, just about what’s right in front of her.

“Oh, hearing [about the king tides and more rain] is not good. Hearing that is very overwhelming, but there’s also a sense that I have no control over it,” she said.

Pomrenze-Tepper hired a public adjuster to take care of everything for her, and she recommends others do the same if they experience flood-related impacts again this week.

“The first thing I said is, I thought of is it’s just stuff, but the reality is the nightmare of the demolition and insurance and having to deal with everything is really overwhelming,” she said.

On the other side of Stirling Road, the Labraty family home was flooded as well.

The Labraty children see it one way.

“For my parents, it looked stressful, but for us, like, happy ’cause no school and stuff,” said Eytin Labraty.

“It’s like kind of surprising ’cause, like, I didn’t know it would damage that much,” said Ariella Labraty.

Their parents, however, see the situation another way.

Hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” said Michael Labraty. “I mean, we’re still in the middle of a cleanup from the previous storm, so we’re taking care of that.”

No matter what the week brings, Broward residents said it shows the power of a helping hand..

“I would say this is where you learn about your people, community,” said Pomrenze-Tepper. “This entire block was affected; I think just every house on the block has to have this kind of work, and ust supporting each other, giving each other names of adjusters, [asking], ‘Do you have a place to sleep? Do you need food? How are your pets?’ It’s times you learn about community, and you learn about your family of choice.”

Hollywood officials said the city will be putting out additional pumps in an effort to help with the drainage. Area residents, even those who have called Hollywood home for decades, told 7News they’d rarely or never seen flooding this extreme. They believe new development is blocking the drainage, so they’ve reached out to city and state officials, and now they’re hoping that someone will help.

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