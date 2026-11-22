SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place near Southwest 8th Street and 43rd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, deputies found a vehicle that had struck a tree after responding to a traffic crash early Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and declared a man and woman at the scene deceased.

7News cameras captured the damaged car next to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The vehicle was left with a smashed door, torn off front bumper, and a cracked windshield.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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