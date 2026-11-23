PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruise ship with more than 140 ill passengers and crew has docked in Port Everglades.

Those people all became sick with norovirus on board the Caribbean Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Princess Cruises ship had departed from Fort Lauderdale for a 12-night voyage on Nov. 11 and returned Monday.

According to the CDC, the outbreak was reported just days later, on Nov. 15.

Officials said that at least 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of 1,132 crew members reported symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.

Cruise officials said they have increased cleaning and disinfection efforts.

All sick passengers and crew members were isolated as the cruise completed its route.

The cause of the outbreak is unknown.

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