POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Copans Road on Monday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured the fire truck in the middle of the road blocking off traffic as it assessed the crash. Another car was shown on its side and debris across the interstate lanes. A second car had front-end damage.

The crash caused most of the northbound lanes to be shut down for hours, snarling traffic in the middle of rush hour.

Officials said while traveling northbound on Interstate 95 south of Sample Road, a 29-year-old driver in a green Toyota Solara Coupe attempted a lane change but drifted into the express lane divider and struck the delineator poles. After overcorrecting back into the general-purpose lanes, the Coupe sideswiped a 2021 black Ford F150 pickup truck being driven by a 35-year-old.

The crash causing the pickup truck to overturn multiple times.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire rescue crews declared the 35-year-old dead on scene. The 29-year-old was transported to Broward Health North for medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The identity of those involved is also unknown as of late Monday night.

All lanes have since re-opened.

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