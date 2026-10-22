SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital and a fourth person has died following a rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and 69th Street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing deputy vehicles blocking off the road and a civilian vehicle on its side. Another vehicle was seen parked on the grassy area next to the sidewalk.

Fire crew officials say a woman was pronounced deceased on scene. Three other women were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

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