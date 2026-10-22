SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities swarmed a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood following a shooting at a home that thay said sent a woman to the hospital.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a home along the 15400 block of Southwest 148th Street, just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to hear screaming coming from inside the house. They quickly assembled a team to go in, breached the house and went inside.

Upon entry, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson South Hospital Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The area around the house has been cordoned off, and crime scene vans are at the scene as an investigation gets underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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