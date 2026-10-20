CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami students and football players are standing behind their colleague after he was the target of some hateful messages on social media.

The racist and homophobic messages were sent to University of Miami defensive lineman Damon Wilson II through Instagram direct messages on the heels of the team’s double overtime win against longtime rival Florida State University Saturday night.

On Tuesday, his teammates and other students sent a message of solidarity for Wilson.

“He’s our brother, so anything he needs us to do to be there for him,” said UM tight end Elija Lofton.

I think it’s ridiculous. Like, come on, it’s sports,” said UM sophomore student Jarrett Soto.

“Football’s supposed to be made to be a fun, shared experience. University of Miami’s coming back from just building off their program with Coach Cristobal. And these kids are putting a lot out there, right? So they’re putting themselves, their health and everything to be treated like that. It’s crazy,” said medical student Victoria Alvarez.

The team’s moment of celebration quickly took an ugly turn when Wilson began receiving disturbing direct messages on social media. The messages include multiple uses of the N-word, homophobic language, references to slavery and rape, and threats of violence against Wilson and his family.

Wilson took a screenshot of messages sent by user Kade McLendon, identified on social media as a Florida State University alumnus and an employee of the Florida Bar.

After the disturbing messages were published, the Florida Bar announced an investigation into the staffer.

In a statement to 7News, the Florida Bar said:

“The messages in question are not only ethically and morally reprehensible, but also violate our internal social media policy for employees. As the internal investigation continues, we are committed to enforcing our policies and procedures while making sure that any due process rights are protected.”

McLendon has also been placed on administrative leave.

Back at the U, players tell 7News that despite the social media mayhem, their main focus is sticking together.

“We’re all a family. You know, we just coached to block out all that noise, good or bad. So, you know, we just continue to focus on the game,” said UM defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot.

The Hurricanes beat Florida State 43-35 on Saturday. The victory sent the team to number one in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2002.

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