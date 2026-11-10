DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a Checkers in Deerfield Beach.

7 Drone Force captured a yellow tarp surrounded by caution tape outside of the business, located near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Military Trail, Tuesday morning..

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play at this time, but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

7News reached out to BSO for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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