CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Hurricanes football player was the victim of a racist and homophobic rant on social media.

The derogatory messages were sent to University of Miami defensive lineman Damon Wilson II through Instagram direct messages on the heels of the team’s double overtime win against longtime rival Florida State University Saturday night.

Wilson posted the messages he received across his social media accounts with the caption, “glimpse into the life of a black student athlete.”

The messages included use of the N-word and a gay slur multiple times, as well as references to slavery, rape and violence against the player and his family.

One DM reads, “You’re the type of people that should be forced to the back of the bus,” followed by another that reads “broken water fountain type of treatment,” evoking the discrimination African Americans experienced in the Jim Crow South under segregation.

Those messages were linked to user Kade McLendon, identified on social media as a Florida State University alumnus and an employee of the Florida Bar.

A spokesperson with The Florida Bar confirmed McLendon is in fact the person whose social media is implicated. They then went on to release the following statement.

“The Florida Bar is aware of messages that were possibly sent from an employee’s social media account that contained inappropriate content, and we have started an internal investigation into this matter.”

7News reached out to both The Florida Bar and the University of Miami for any further information, and to find out whether any punitive action has been taken.

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