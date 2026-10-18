DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a fatal hit-and-run in Dania Beach has been arrested.

The 21-year-old, Keila Maldonado, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives on Oct. 17 after she hit a pedestrian with her car on Sheridan Street.

The victim died from his injuries.

Police tracked down Maldonado using parts from her vehicle left on the road.

She faces one count of tampering with evidence and one count for failure to stop.

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