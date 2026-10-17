DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a Dania Beach sidewalk as investigators compiled evidence following an unknown incident on Saturday.

Traffic homicide investigators were seen taking pictures of various pieces of clothing scattered along the sidewalk.

Authorities were also seen surrounding a blue tarp, as they determined what occured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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