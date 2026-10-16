A gas leak at a construction site in Hollywood has led to the closure of the Florida Turnpike, as well as evacuations in a nearby residential neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered above the ruptured natural gas line just to the east of the highway and north of Hollywood Boulevard, just after noon on Friday.

Construction workers were in the process of putting a large barrier wall when an excavator cut the line near Northwest 62nd Avenue and Arthur Street.

Roughly a two-block area is being evacuated, including an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down the Rurnpike in both directions from Griffin Road to Sunrise Boulevard. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Hollywood Boulevard, and southbound traffic is being diverted at Griffin Road. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Broward Shweriff’s Office and other agencies continue to investigate this gas leak

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.