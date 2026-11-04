(CNN) — CNN’s Decision Desk has projected that Florida’s 25th, 22nd and 14th Congressional Districts – which were each dismantled by aggressive redrawing by Republicans this year – will all be won by Democrats.

In the 25th District, Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz will beat out Republican Scott Singer, a former Boca Raton mayor, CNN’s Decision Desk projected. Democrat Pia Dandiya will win Florida’s redrawn 22nd District and in the 14th District, Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor will secure an 11th term.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislators worked to redraw districts in the Sunshine State to be more GOP-friendly, but several of those efforts proved moot going into the final hours of Election Day.

However, Florida voters will send Republican Sen. Ashley Moody back to Washington, CNN’s Decision Desk projects.

Moody defeated state Rep. Angie Nixon, a self-described democratic socialist whose campaign energized progressive and Black voters but proved too liberal in an increasingly conservative state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the Senate last year to replace Marco Rubio, who resigned from the seat shortly after he was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Moody will serve the remaining two years of Rubio’s term and will have to run for reelection again in 2028. It’s the first time Florida has voted to send a woman to the Senate in four decades.

Moody previously served as Florida’s attorney general and in the Senate has positioned herself as a staunch Trump ally. She refused to debate Nixon, largely avoided the media, and maintained a limited presence on the campaign trail. However, her cautious campaign was ultimately carried to victory in a state with 1.5 million more registered Republicans than Democrats.

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