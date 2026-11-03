SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A torrential downpour of rain and severe flooding near the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise forced several Florida Panthers fans to leave their cars in the parking lot after Monday night’s game.

7News cameras and 7 Drone Force captured several vehicles in the arena parking lot that were either left stranded or stalled out.

Video posted by Only In Dade showed fans walking out of the arena after the game in knee-deep water as rain poured down.

Some fans left their cars because they were unsure how deep the water was due to how dark it was outside, while others could not get out.

7News spoke to a man who had to be picked up because his car stalled out.

He said he returned with a tow truck Tuesday morning to get his car out.

7News has reached out to police and fire rescue departments to see what their response was.

7Drone Force captured many stranded cars at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, located across the street from the arena.

A tow truck was also seen stuck in a ditch after attempting to rescue a car.

The mall announced on its website that it will open at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to the flooding.

Motorists with flooded cars should get them checked by a mechanic before starting them because starting a vehicle with water in the cylinders can destroy its motor.

Sunrise has seen over 18 inches of rain over the last 72 hours.

Showers are expected to continue across all of South Florida on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.