HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is behind bars after surveillance video showed her crossing the line with her two young sons.

Madelien Nurrieta-Martinez is accused of violently attacking her two sons, beating them inside and outside of a Hialeah supermarket along Palm Avenue, Wednesday night.

Surveillance video captured the 43-year-old mother turn violent against her own two sons. She grabbed one of the boys by both ears, forcefully pulling on the ears, and then grabbed the other boy by his hair and bit his right ear.

The beating continued outside the supermarket, where Nurrieta-Martinez was seen striking both children multiple times.

“Fortunately, the store owner on the next day there, he decides to check his cameras to see what the commotion was and sees this video, and he’s the one that decides this has to be reported to police,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Nurrieta-Martinez.was later arrested. She denied any additional physical altercation with her sons.

“It’s broken everyone’s heart. It’s very difficult to watch and something that we need to bring justice now for these children,” said Rodriguez.

Sunday afternoon, the suspect appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alicia Garcia Provolos. She was charged with two felony counts of child abuse in connection to the violent attack.

“In my opinion, not only is it shocking, it’s vicious, it’s inexcusable, and also, it’s a betrayal of a mother’s love,” said Rodriguez.

Nurrieta-Martinez has been given a bond of $5,000 and has been ordered to stay away from her two sons.

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