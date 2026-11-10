MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family was forced out by flames after a fire broke out in their kitchen.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at a one-story duplex at the 2000 block of Northwest Third Street on Monday afternoon.

Crews said the family’s dog was still trapped inside when they arrived.

Firefighters quickly used handlines and extinguished the flames as other team members entered the home to locate and remove the dog.

The flames left much of the kitchen area charred.

Thankfully, no human or animal was injured in the blaze.

But a family of four was left without a home. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family with their needs.

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