FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A small plane made an emergency landing onto a Fort Myers road on Saturday.

Cell phone video captured the moment a Cessna plane clipped a pickup truck’s rear as it came down onto Bayshore Road near I-75.

No one was hurt.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and his passenger reported engine trouble before making the emergency landing.

Crews later pushed the plane off of the street.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

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