MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 11-year-old Llarixa Pagoada was last seen near the 800 block of Northwest First Street, at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Pagoada stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Pagoada’s whereabouts to contact Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.