FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after, officials said, a fire broke out overnight at an outdoor venue in downtown Fort Lauderdale and spread to the bar located next door.

Video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captured Backyard, the hot spot formerly known as America’s Backyard, engulfed in flames, early Monday moring.

Accordig to FLFR officials, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at the venue located at 100 SW 3rd Ave., just before 3 a.m.

Backyard was closed and unoccupied at the time, but officials said, the flames spread to PoorHouse, the dive bar located next to it, and this business was full of people enjoying their night out.

Patrons at PoorHouse escaped the flames and dialed 911.

Crews responded and were able to knock down the fire in just under 30 minutes.

Officials said one firefighter was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the damaged businesses cordoned off with yellow tape and an overhang at Backyard that was partly melted off, as well as some debris outside.

Crews returned to the scene of the blaze because there was some lingering smoke inside of Backyard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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