MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least seven people to the hospital after they were injured in a crash along the Florida Turnpike in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the wreck, which involved a black SUV, a white work van and a blue Mazda near the Southwest Eighth Street exit, at around noon on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 11:20 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the call was upgraded to a Level 1 mass casualty event due to the number of patients.

MDFR officials said seven of the eight people who suffered injuries were transported to an area hospital. Three of them suffered serious injuries and were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Troopers have shut down all northbound lanes near the scene of the crash. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 41st Street exit. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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