A dangerous dispute at a convenience store in North Lauderdale ended when a customer pepper-sprayed a sales clerk, and it was all over a price dispute regarding her transaction.

Surveillance video captured the escalating tension in the testy exchange at the register inside the Kwik Mart at 7120 Kimberly Blvd., at around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 2.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District, the woman who was purchasing several items accused the employee who was scanning them of overcharging her.

Investigators said the clerk printed out a receipt and started to show her that he had not charged her extra. That’s when the customer grabbed a can of mace, reached through an opening in the glass-enclosed checkout area and deployed the spray at close range to the victim’s face and exited the business.

Authorities pointed out that the security footage shows the woman has a tattoo that covers the entirety of her right forearm. Despite the video, however, detectives have not been able to identify her.

If you have any information on this incident or the woman’s whereabouts, call BSO North Lauderdale Detective Jacob Pincus at 954-597-4779 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.