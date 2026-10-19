NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Early voting began across South Florida, giving voters a head start on voicing their choice on closely watched races and key ballot measures in the 2026 midterm elections.Good morning.

Polls in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties opened at 7 a.m. and in Monroe County at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, giving voters a chance to weigh on this election cycle’s high-stake races off just a few minutes ago and there is a lot at stake this election.

7News cameras captured voters standing in line outside the North Miami Public Library, one of the early voting sites in Miami-Dade.

“In Florida right now, we’re seeing numbers that are way past the last midterm elections,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org.

South Floridians are set to make some big choices in the fight for Florida.

One of the two major statewide races is for the governor’s seat. Republican candidate Byron Donalds hopes the GOP will hold on to it, while Democrat David Jolly is hoping to flip it for the first time in more than 30 years.

“We have rejected socialism. We’ve rejected the Democrat Party. We’ll do it again this November.” said Donalds.

“Two years ago, four years ago, voters were not asking for new leadership in Florida, but this cycle, they are begging for new leadership,” said Jolly.

The other major statewide race has the fate of Marco Rubio’s former U.S. Senate seat in the balance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Republican Ashley Moody to fill the vacancy once Rubio left for the White House. Now she’s going head to head with Democrat Angie Nixon.

“We need to make sure that these politicians in Washington, D.C. are no longer beholden to these big corporations, these billionaires and these special interest groups,” said Nixon.

“Every single day I am fighting for your families and for this country,” said Moody.

Redistricting has turned once safe seats into a tight competition. In the newly created District 25, Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz is facing off against Scott Singer, the Republican mayor of Boca Raton.

“I go after the left, I go after the right, I fight Republicans, I fight my own party, I represent the people of the district,” said Moskowitz.

“Our leaders in Washington have failed us for too long. We need local leaders with a record of results and common sense who can get the job done,” said Singer.

Another closely watched race is for District 27, where incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar is facing off against former broadcast journalist Elliott Rodriguez.

“I’m serving the community, whatever the community needs when it comes to affordability, the economy, immigration, transportation and housing,” said Salazar.

“People are hurting, and they need a member of Congress who is focused on bringing some help from Washington,” said Rodriguez.

Voters will also be deciding on some key issues. Florida Amendment 3 would create a new homestead exemption for all non-school taxes.

Funding for schools is also up for renewal in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and in Miami, the future of Virginia Key is another hot topic in the hands of voters, as they will decide whether to approve a long-term lease of public waterfront to a private company for marina redevelopment.

Community leaders are scheduled to speak at a news conference at the North Miami Public Library. They are expected to appeal to voters and to encourage them to get out and exercise their right to vote.

Early voting here in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will run through Nov. 1, while in Monroe County it will run through Oct. 31st. For more information on early voting location in Miami-Dade, click here. For Broward, click here. For Palm Beach, click here. For Monroe, click here.

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