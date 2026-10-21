SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after deputies discovered hundreds of roosters, multiple training rings and a large cockfighting arena during a search of a property in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Angel Ponce-Maqueda and 41-year-old Jesus Oliva were arrested Tuesday after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at a property located at 22121 SW 309th St. as part of an environmental crimes investigation.

During the search, detectives discovered several hundred roosters, enclosed training rings and a large arena believed to have been used for cockfighting events.

Investigators also found vitamins, syringes, medications and rooster agitators, along with numbered spectator seating and a board displaying teams’ wins and losses.

Deputies said Ponce-Maqueda was found inside a recreational vehicle near several individually caged roosters and admitted to caring for the birds, including regularly feeding and providing water for them.

Oliva, who identified himself as the property owner, acknowledged the presence of the roosters and fighting equipment but denied that cockfighting was taking place on the property.

According to the report, Oliva said he no longer participated in cockfighting and claimed the arena and training rings were no longer in use.

Investigators also observed roosters with missing feathers, injuries, trimmed combs and removed natural spurs, which they described as possible signs of fighting.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During their bond court appearances, a judge found probable cause and set bond at $10,000 each.

Ponce-Maqueda faces four felony charges related to animal fighting and animal cruelty. Oliva also faces multiple animal cruelty-related charges.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.