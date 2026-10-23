SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash involving a car and a Jeep shut down a busy roadway in Sunrise prior to and during the morning rush.

7 Drobe Force hovered above the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road approaching Sunset Strip, Friday morning.

The crash led police to close the roadway in both directions just before 6 a.m.

The occupants’ conditions are unknown, but the dark colored sedan has a yellow tarp covering the front passenger side.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They have not provided further details about this crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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