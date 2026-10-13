SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber Eats delivery driver was shot and pistol-whipped by a woman’s boyfriend after returning to an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade hoping to get her phone number, authorities said.

The woman’s boyfriend was identified as Khuslen Saruultuya, a flexing fitness enthusiast who goes by Khuslen Khan online. The 33-year-old appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Tuesday.

“You were arrested for two cases. One of them is attempted felony murder,” said Glazer.

According to the arrest report, the victim was delivering food to the apartment complex, located near Dadeland Mall, early Monday morning when he met a woman outside the main lobby.

During the delivery, the driver briefly spoke with the woman and became interested in her, investigators said.

About 50 minutes later, the driver returned to the complex hoping to see her again and possibly get her phone number, but he was unable to find her.

Investigators said Saruultuya approached him in a gray Corvette and pointed a gun at him.

According to the report, Saruultuya ordered the driver to lie on the ground before firing a shot that grazed his right buttock.

While the victim remained on the ground, Saruultuya allegedly struck him in the back of the head with the gun, causing a 2-inch open wound.

Investigators said Saruultuya then pointed the handgun at the victim’s head and told the victim, “I am going to kill you.”

The woman attempted to intervene, yelling, “Babe, please stop!” as Saruultuya chased the victim around the Corvette while continuing to point the gun at him, according to the report.

The driver eventually escaped and drove himself to South Miami Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Deputies later identified Saruultuya through witness information.

He was taken into custody without incident at his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment, located about a mile away from the scene of the shooting, Monday evening.

During a subsequent search of his apartment, deputies discovered large quantities of suspected narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and hundreds of prescription pills.

In court Tuesday, Glazer read the drug possession charges.

“Trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to sell Adderall,” said Glazer.

“Those are my prescriptions,” said Saruultuya.

“Sir, don’t talk about the facts,” said Glazer.

According to a separate arrest report, investigators discovered a room being used as an office or laboratory where narcotics were allegedly being mixed, portioned, labeled and packaged.

Deputies also seized approximately $11,394 in cash, which investigators believe was connected to drug sales.

This is hardly Saruultuya’s first run-in with the law. According to a KeysNews.com report, back in 2023 he was arrested on trafficking charges after he was pulled over for speeding on U.S. 1 near mile marker 62.

Deputies said they found an assortment of drugs, including cocaine laced with fentanyl and meth, as well as a loaded 9 mm pistol.

In 2022, authorities said, Saruultuya was the victim, when he was threatened by a knife-wielding man at the LA Fitness gym in Kendall. Investigators said the incident stemmed from an argument over Saruultuya’s girlfriend.

Saruultuya’s latest beef comes with the strongest set of charges he has ever faced: attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, along with multiple drug trafficking and controlled substance charges stemming from the apartment search.

“Make sure you hire a criminal defense lawyer,” said Glazer.

He is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday to determine if he will be held in jail until his trial.

Saruultuya remains locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He is due back in court on Wednesday to determine whether or not he has to stay in jail until his trial.

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