MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect accused of pulling a knife at a gym faced a judge.

The suspect, Lenin Sanchez, 57, was in court, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a LA Fitness at 8555 SW 124th Ave. just before 8 p.m., Monday.

According to the victim, he said Sanchez was looking on his girlfriend, which then led to an argument breaking out. Sanchez then pulled out a knife.

The confrontation was caught on video where Sanchez can be seen pulling out a knife and threatening a couple and said that he will kill the man.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that it was Sanchez in the video at the gym.

In a later clip, Sanchez was seen being detained by cops in plain clothes.

“Who saw him pull a knife on me,” said the victim in the video.

The judge during Sanchez’s court appearance gave him either house arrest or a $5,000 bond.

He is being charged with aggregated battery with a deadly weapon.

