WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have released new information regarding the tragic carjacking and killing of a Homestead woman, Katherine De Aguasvivas, in Seminole County.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects’ vehicle, a green Acura, was located abandoned at an empty apartment complex in Orange County over the weekend.

Despite the recovery of the car, law enforcement officials have yet to apprehend the individuals responsible for the carjacking and subsequent death of De Aguasvivas. The victim was discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which had been set ablaze on the day of the incident.

Adding to the complexity of the case, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly disclosing confidential information to the victim’s family.

Authorities claim the deputy secretly recorded and shared sensitive details related to the investigation.

