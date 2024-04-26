NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a cellphone store in Northeast Miami-Dade was conned out of cash by a clever, criminal customer when, police said, she asked to use the victim’s phone.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the employee, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said his mistake was believing the woman who targeted him at work in the first place.

“I gave her my phone,” he said.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject as she approached the employee at Talk 4 Less Wireless, located in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 165th Street, April 18.

The story she gave him?

“I could use your phone to text my mom,” she is heard saying in the security footage.

The woman made her way to the front counter after she entered the business, saying she needed help and needed to reach her mother.

The employee said he was just looking to help her out.

“[She[ showed me that she was texting her mother,” he said.

This employee said he wants his story out there as a warning to others. He said the woman only used his phone for a few minutes.

“She gave me back my phone and left,” he said.

“Thank you,” the subject is heard saying in the security footage.

The victim, who helps people with phone issues for a living, said he thought nothing of it. At first.

Moments later, he checked his email.

“A payment of $1,100 was sent to somebody on CashApp,” said the employee.

The victim said the smartphone swindler got into his app and quickly sent away his money.

Dexter Lubin, who owns Talk 4 Less, said he flipped his lid in frustration over fraud committed in his shop.

“No, no, no, no, no, no!” he is heard screaming in the security footage.

“I lose it, because I just could not believe that happened here,” he told 7News.

Lubin said the woman asked a question during her visit.

“Do y’all take CashApp?” she is heard saying in the security footage.

The surveillance video later captured Miami-Dade Police officers entering the store through the same door as the woman.

One of the officers had a question for the staff.

“Do you guys fix this?” he said as held up his watch.

Police did not view or collect surveillance video during their visit, said Lubin.

Detectives filed a report, and officials with MDPD said they’re investigating the theft, which is a common one.

Back on April 15, 7News reported on a woman and others in Miami Beach who handed over their phones to help a stranger, only to get swindled via transferring apps like Venmo and CashApp.

“You don’t think this is ever gonna happen until it happens to you,” said Lubin.

“I tried to help somebody out, and they took advantage, you know?” said the employee who was targeted. “It’s not a good feeling.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

