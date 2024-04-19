BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Manatee Memorial Hospital is calling for additional resources to manage an overwhelming number of visits by migrants, putting a financial strain on its operations and potentially impacting the quality of care for all patients.

Over the past six months, the hospital has recorded nearly 600 hospital stays and 3,500 emergency room visits by undocumented immigrants. This surge has led to significant operation challenges and financial struggle.

“We simply can’t afford to keep doing this without being compensated for it. It takes away care from other patients,” said hospital CEO Tom McDougal. “We are short almost $18 million.”

In response to the ongoing crisis, Manatee County commissioners said they are seeking to understand the broader impact of frequent border crossings on community resources and services.

