MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is opening up and sharing his story as authorities investigate an altercation between several juveniles outside SLAM! Miami Charter that sent the teen and a friend to the hospital.

City of Miami Police confirmed to 7News that the fight occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street, in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Investigators said the fight left two juveniles injured. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Friday afternoon, one of the victims, Christopher Lopez, shared his account of the ordeal with 7News. The 15-year-old said he suffered several blows to the head.

“They were pretty painful, like around here,” said as he touched his bruised forehead. “They really wanted me dead.”

Lopez said he and his friend were jumped after classes ended for the day.

Video footage of the altercation has surfaced on social media, capturing what appears to be the massive fight and the two injured juveniles.

The video shows the assailants repeatedly kicking Lopez’s friend, who was already on the ground. The camera pans and shows Lopez unconscious.

Lopez, a freshman at the charter school, said he was walking with his friend when he saw the group. He believes they meant to attack someone else.

“When I saw them coming to me, they were saying another name that wasn’t mine, or my friend that got jumped, too,” he said. “We were confused. We turned back, and I asked my own friend, like, ‘Are they coming for us?’ He shook his head, he’s like, ‘Yeah.”

Lopez said he doesn’t remember everything that happened next.

“After that, I just – I woke up, I was, like, getting beat up on the ground, and after that, I couldn’t feel anything, I was, like, dreaming. I felt like I was dreaming,” he said.

One of the people in the video can be seen with what appears to be brass knuckles during the fight.

“One of them had brass knuckles,” said Lopez. “I think that’s why my eye is like this.”

At JMH, Lopez said, he was told he suffered a concussion. He was later discharged and is at home recovering.

Students who spoke with 7News said they are happy to see the two students survive.

“The only thing I know is they are recovering,” said one student. “What I saw was really messed up. I don’t think you should do that to kids. The kids that kicked him should get charges.”

On Friday, more videos surfaced on social media of parents gathering outside SLAM! around 1 p.m. due to rumors of a shooting that started circulated in the wake of Thursday’s fight.

The administration called the parents and reassured them that everything was OK.

Speaking in Spanish, Lopez’s mother, Yanelis Espinal, said she’s grateful the outcome was not worse.

“By God’s grace, my son is alive,” she said. “I seek justice for everything.”

Espinal said some of the students who attacked her son are students at the school and others are over 18.

As for Lopez, his family said he won’t be returning to SLAM! because they feel it is too dangerous.

“Me and my friend, we didn’t deserve that,” said Lopez.

SLAM! Miami Administration said anyone involved in the fights “will face serious consequences,” in a statement to 7News.

We were notified of a fight that occurred yesterday afternoon in the neighborhood several blocks from our campus. It appears that some students were involved along with other individuals in the neighborhood. We are currently working with authorities to investigate the incident and assist in identifying any persons involved. Anyone who initiated or used violence will face serious consequences. We are committed to ensuring that our school remains a safe place for our students and families, even beyond our campus. SLAM! Miami Administration

Any witnesses or individuals with pertinent information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111 or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

