FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a student.

Basil Billings was placed under arrest on Thursday. The 63-year-old is facing charges of engaging in a romantic relationship as an authority figure and offense against a student by an authority figure.

It’s unknown where Billings was teaching at the time of his arrest and what his role at the school was.

In court Friday, Billings was given a $35,000 bond and ordered to stay from any school campus and refrain from any contact with minors. He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.