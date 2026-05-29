MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department said a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday was found safe.

Detectives said Jenelis Martinez was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of her home, Northwest 20th Avenue near 38th Street.

Her mom reportedly told authorities that she had left their home.

After an hours-long search on foot, patrols and canines involved, Martinez was recovered in good health, according to police.

It is unclear where she has been found.

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