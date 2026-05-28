NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been cleared following an investigation into the deadly shooting of a suspect in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators determined Kelvin Cox will not be charged for fatally shooting 24-year-old Kristofer Laboy during a police pursuit in 2025.

According to authorities, deputies attempted to pull over Laboy’s vehicle for having illegal window tints when he took off, leading them on a pursuit that ended at an apartment complex near Northwest 85th Street and Fourth Court.

Body camera video released by MDSO shows the moment Laboy stepped out of his car wielding a gun and approaching Cox’s cruiser. Cox discharged his service weapon, striking Laboy.

The 24-year-old did not survive.

Laboy’s family has argued the incident was a misunderstanding exacerbated by deputies pursuing him in unmarked vehicles and that the shooting could have been avoided.

Following an investigation, authorities determined Cox acted in self-defense.

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