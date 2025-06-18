NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an attempted traffic stop that ended with a subject dead in a police-involved shooting.

Police said it began with deputies attempting to stop the driver of a Corvette for having tinted windows that were too dark on Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Court.

“That vehicle fled the scene,” said Agremis Colome with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

After a short pursuit, the driver of that Corvette came to a stop near Northwest 84th Street and Fourth Court. That’s where authorities said they saw the driver exit the vehicle with a weapon.

“The driver of the Corvette came out of the vehicle armed and the deputy discharged their firearm, striking that individual,” said Colome.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s the body right there,” said 7News’ Ralph Rayburn.

Residents in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

“Just heard a couple of shots,” said one local area resident. “About 12 gunshots ring out.”

“They said they heard the shooting and looked out the window when they looked out the window. They were trying to resuscitate the guy,” another neighbor said.

One man told 7News off camera he believes his son was the person shot and killed by police. He said he had received phone calls from his son saying he was being pursued by police.

He said his son is 24 years old.

MDSO said the entire incident could’ve been avoided had the driver pulled over.

“At the end of the day, this was a routine traffic stop for dark tints. This could’ve been just a citation and everybody would’ve gone home and unfortunately, this individual chose not to stop and when he ends up stopping, he comes out of his vehicle armed and our deputies had to discharge their service weapons,” said Colome.

As is the case with all police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

