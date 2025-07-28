NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade over a month ago.

According to investigators, on June 17 at approximately 5:15 p.m., MDSO deputies with the Robbery Intervention Detail (RID) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow Corvette in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue due to illegal window tints.

The driver, who was later identified as 24-year-old Kristofer Laboy, fled the scene and a pursuit ensued.

As the pursuit was underway, the MDSO Aviation Support Unit responded, providing deputies on the ground in unmarked vehicles with real-time updates regarding Laboy’s whereabouts.

Throughout the pursuit, Laboy allegedly stopped to throw an unidentifiable object out of the vehicle.

Eventually, Laboy entered an apartment complex near Northwest 4th Court and Northwest 85th Street Road, where the chase would ultimately come to an end. After parking the vehicle near the rear of a unit, he exited the car—gun in hand—and ran in the direction of the deputies’ vehicle, who cornered him in from behind.

Responding MDSO Deputy Kelvin Cox—driving the white unmarked Dodge Charger—discharged his service weapon, striking the subject.

“Put the gun up,” Cox yelled.

The multiple rounds fired echoed over the body camera footage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Laboy deceased at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to deputies.

Since the news of Laboy’s passing, his family has long maintained that the shooting was a misunderstanding and utterly avoidable.

7News spoke to Laboy’s father, who said, his son called him while he was being followed by police, saying he had no idea who was following him.

“He called me in distress. He called me and said, ‘Dad, I need help. Come save me, I’m being chased, and I don’t know by whom,” he said. “You could hear it in his voice; he was scared for his life.”

The grieving family described Layboy as a hardworking and kind man who never had trouble with the law.

They’ve previously called for witnesses to come forward, along with the release of the body camera footage of the shooting, citing that the deputies’ narratives were not clear.

Initially, only a ring camera captured the shooting.

In the video, sourced by the family, a third deputy arrived at the scene on foot and jumped onto the hood of the Corvette. While the deputy held his gun in his hand and aimed at Laboy, the newly released body camera footage shows that he did not discharge his weapon. He merely detained Laboy as he laid on the ground.

“I got him. Put your hand behind your back. Put your hands behind your back,” the deputy can be heard saying.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bag of marijuana, multiple bottles of promethazine, and other small plastic bags were located in Laboy’s vehicle.

Earlier this month, dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn and celebrate Laboy’s life.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

