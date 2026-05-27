CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A struggle with a snake in Cutler Bay ended with the reptile’s removal, and the discovery of 20 eggs.

The animal was found by Danny Okoinyan, while he was walking to his neighborhood gym along Southwest 216th Street in Cutler Bay.

“That’s a snake right there, oh my God,” said Okoinyan in a video posted to social media.

He noticed that the sidewalk was raised, with a snake laying in the fence and sidewalk.

“I see something that look like a pipe. I said ‘No, this is not a regular pipe. Wait, it’s a python!'” he said. “And I know Burmese pythons are an invasive species.”

The snake was a Burmese python, which likely slithered out of a fenced off brush area.

Okoinyan contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent trapper Guillermo Tapanes.

“You know trying to drag it out, the snake was grabbing onto roots underneath, so it was a tough one, he even got bit,” said Okoinyan.

Tapanes was able to capture the snake, but was bit on his right hand.

Neighbors now feel relieved, but now wonder if more snakes are out there.

“If one was able to lay eggs under the sidewalk, then definitely there’s going to be a lot more in there, probably bigger ones,” said Okoinyan.

Burmese pythons are considered a threat to Florida. 7News was told that the 20 eggs were destroyed.

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