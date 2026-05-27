DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a violent multi-vehicle crash as crews replaced a stop sign on the road that, residents say, has a speeding problem.

7News cameras captured crews putting a stop sign back up on the median of Northeast Third Avenue in Deerfield Beach, Wednesday. According to neighbors who spoke with 7News, that particular stop sign had been absent from the area for several weeks.

The newly placed stop sign comes on the heels of a deadly crash that ended with one vehicle carrying a couple flipping over, a white van left crumpled in the middle of the street and a third coming to a crashing stop right outside of a nearby home, Tuesday afternoon.

The powerful impact between the three vehicles killed one person and injured three others.

“We have one vehicle on its hood. Looks like two more vehicles involved,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

According to BSO, 63-year-old Jean Claude Saint Cyr was traveling northbound with his wife, 59-year-old Fedeline Alexis Saint Cyr, in a Land Rover Discovery along Third Avenue when they rear ended a Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the intersection stop sign.

The Land Rover then ricocheted off the Nissan Rogue into the southbound lanes where it struck a Nissan NV2000, which had come to a stop on Third Avenue and Northeast 44th Street.

That’s when investigators say the Land Rover tumbled multiple times before coming to a stop near the sidewalk on the west side of Third Avenue.

Authorities say Fedeline Alexis was killed in the crash after being ejected as the vehicle rolled. The Land Rover’s entire front axle was also ripped off and the engine was ejected.

The Nissan Rogue rolled before coming to a stop against the front porch of a home at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Surveillance video from another home at the intersection captured the moment debris flew through the air after the crash.

Michael Botelho, whose 73-year-old father was driving the NV2000, described what he was told happened during the crash.

“Out of nowhere, a car comes flying from the wrong way,” said Michael.

Michael’s father, Lindomar Botelho, said he was stopped behind another car at a stop sign when the third car came barreling through.

“Hits his car, hits the car in front of him, he sees a person on the ground, it’s like chaos,” said Michael.

Speaking in Spanish, Lindomar told 7News his airbag deployed, leaving him trapped inside of the van.

Michael said that was when some good Samaritans helped pull his father out.

“There’s smoke coming out of his car, and he’s, like, he’s trying to get out of the car, he can’t get out, and then five minutes he’s stuck, and then people come over, break the glass, get him out finally,” said Michael.

Michael said he was thankful for those who helped his father.

“My dad is very blessed to be alive right now,” he said.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said this road has a bad reputation with drivers frequently speeding through the area.

“I’m not surprised, but am I hurt? Yes, that’s why I feel I have to say something, because it’s just gone too far,” said area resident Leticia Mercado.

Now, they hope the newly installed stop sign will help prevent further crashes.

7News reached out to the City of Deerfield Beach over the apparent weekslong absence of that intersection’s stop sign but have not heard back.

Meantime, deputies say they believe speed did play a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

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